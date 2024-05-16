 

Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her

Selena Gomez shares cute snap of Benny Blanco giving her a kiss

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her

Selena Gomez is head over heels in love with Benny Blanco, and giving a peek into the whirlwind romance, she shared a PDA snap of them.

Taking to social media, the Love On singer posted a photo in which her beau was kissing her side of the face.

She captioned the post with a white love heart emoji. Her snap comes after the music producer hinted at taking a serious step in their relationship.

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, he shared the sweet surprise he gave to Selena on Valentine's Day, to which the host said, “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” he responded leading Howard to ask, “You got a ring?” He shared with a laugh, "I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” adding, “I gotta get my act together.”

But the 70-year-old kept on asking when he would pop the question. “When will you propose? You should make the announcement now,” the 70-year-old said. “When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

He replied, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

More From Showbiz

Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd video

Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd
Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm

Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm
Travis Kelce sets for new field under Ryan Murphy guide

Travis Kelce sets for new field under Ryan Murphy guide
'Unacceptable, even if it's a flower': Mahira Khan condemns throwing 'object' at her in Quetta video

'Unacceptable, even if it's a flower': Mahira Khan condemns throwing 'object' at her in Quetta
Jessica Biel's $5 secret for preparing for the Met Ball

Jessica Biel's $5 secret for preparing for the Met Ball
Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes

Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes
Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint

Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint
Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track

Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track
Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims
Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy