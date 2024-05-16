Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her

Selena Gomez is head over heels in love with Benny Blanco, and giving a peek into the whirlwind romance, she shared a PDA snap of them.



Taking to social media, the Love On singer posted a photo in which her beau was kissing her side of the face.

She captioned the post with a white love heart emoji. Her snap comes after the music producer hinted at taking a serious step in their relationship.

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, he shared the sweet surprise he gave to Selena on Valentine's Day, to which the host said, “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” he responded leading Howard to ask, “You got a ring?” He shared with a laugh, "I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” adding, “I gotta get my act together.”

But the 70-year-old kept on asking when he would pop the question. “When will you propose? You should make the announcement now,” the 70-year-old said. “When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

He replied, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”