Olivia Munn vows to fight cancer for little son

Olivia Munn opens up about the decision to document her cancer journey for her son

Olivia Munn is diagnosed with breast cancer, but she is determined to beat it, and if, in case, she doesn't, the actress says she will be leaving her journey for her son to witness when he gets to the age.



Appearing on Good Morning America, the 43-year-old said. "There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."

On the question of documenting her journey, The Newsroom star said, Well, because if I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best."

"You want the people in your life, you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on right to know that you did everything you could to be here."

Diagnosed in 2023, Olivia made her disease public a year later. She is romantically involved with John Mulaney. The pair shares a two-year-old son.