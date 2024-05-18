 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly paid hefty sum for Cassie assault footage

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced allegations of misconduct and assault in a 2023 lawsuit

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing serious allegations in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The lawsuit claims that Diddy that Combs paid $50,000 to the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles for security footage showing a violent altercation between the two in March 2016.

The video, released by CNN on May 17, captures the incident where Combs, wrapped in a towel, chases Cassie down a hallway. 

He grabs her by the neck, shoves her to the ground, kicks her, and drags her by her hoodie.

Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, condemned the behavior depicted in the video and praised Cassie for her bravery in coming forward.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," he shared in an statement with PEOPLE Magazine.

Cassie's lawsuit includes additional accusations of rape and sex trafficking during their relationship from 2007 to 2018.

