John Krasinski pitches 'IF' to get kids attention at all cost

John Krasinski says his kids have a bias toward their mom, Emily Blunt. So, he tried to impress them with his upcoming film IF.



In a chat with PEOPLE, The Office alum said his children believed their mother to be way cooler because she appeared in fantastic films like Jungle Cruise. Unlike her, he joked that the kids maybe thought of him as an accountant.

Despite including her two daughters in his filmmaking process, he said they were previously "biased" towards Emily's movies.

"When they found out I that I was going to do it, it was really exciting because it was the first time that I had ever involved them in anything," he said.

"I was pretty sure that they thought I was an accountant before this because their mom was Mary Poppins and in Jungle Cruise."

He continued, "So she was off to a very biased start with our girls. And so, on this one, I pitched them the idea. I told them when I was going out to write in the mornings and in the afternoons, and then I was just sketching all the IFs as I was writing."

Explaining his process, John said he included them in his work, "And I would bring home the sketches," noting, "I would show them. And then, of course, I'm a terrible artist."

"So then once I started interfacing with real artists and talking about how it would really look, they got really excited, and their two imaginary friends are in the movie, which is great."