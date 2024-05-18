 

Meryl Streep recalls thinking career was 'over' due to 'expectations'

Meryl Streep accepted the honorary Palme d'Or award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Meryl Streep recalls thinking career was 'over' due to 'expectations'

Meryl Streep just revealed she had a faux realization when she was 39 years old, that she felt her career was “over.”

Now, the three-time Oscar winning actress got candid about her thoughts over aging with respect to the movie industry, that she had during the 1989 Cannes Film Festival.

According to PEOPLE, during her acceptance speech for the accepting an honorary Palme d'Or award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival she stated, “Thirty-five years ago when I was here for the first time, I was already a mother of three. I was about to turn 40 and I thought that my career was over.”

“And that was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time,” Streep, who made her Cannes debut and won the festival’s best actress award in 1989, added.

She continued, “I’m just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face, that you haven't gotten off of the train.”

Meryl Streep, revealing what her mother said to her, concluded, “My mother, who was usually right about everything, said to me, ‘Meryl, darling, you’ll see it all goes so fast. So fast.’ And it does. Except for my speech, which is too long.”

Jessica Biel reveals big confession about Justin Timberlake pregnancy
Jessica Biel reveals big confession about Justin Timberlake pregnancy
Kate Hudson looks back at 'beginning of everything' amid album release
Kate Hudson looks back at 'beginning of everything' amid album release
Pakistan's 'The Glassworker' presented at Cannes Film Festival
Pakistan's 'The Glassworker' presented at Cannes Film Festival
50 Cent reacts to viral 'Diddy' footage
50 Cent reacts to viral 'Diddy' footage
Daniel Radcliffe discusses recreating 'Merrily' show 'ring-bearer' role
Daniel Radcliffe discusses recreating 'Merrily' show 'ring-bearer' role
Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery
Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery
Benedict Cumberbatch remarks disappoint 'Doctor Strange' fans
Benedict Cumberbatch remarks disappoint 'Doctor Strange' fans
Isolation grows for Diddy as Cassie Ventura clip goes viral
Isolation grows for Diddy as Cassie Ventura clip goes viral
Kendrick Lamar spends big amount after Drake fight video
Kendrick Lamar spends big amount after Drake fight
'Father of four' Van Jones welcomes second child
'Father of four' Van Jones welcomes second child
Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage
John Krasinski pitches 'IF' to get kids attention at all cost
John Krasinski pitches 'IF' to get kids attention at all cost