 

Isolation grows for Diddy as Cassie Ventura clip goes viral

Sean "Diddy" Combs's ex-company distances itself from him after Cassie Ventura's video

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Isolation grows for Diddy as Cassie Ventura clip goes viral

Sean "Diddy" Combs is under fire after a resurfacing of his clip beating ex-Cassie Ventura in 2016. This led many to slam the music mogul, including his former company, Revolt.

In a statement on social media, the company distanced itself from the controversial musician who was the chairman of it until October 2023 and the shares of his which he sold in last March.

The message doubles down on the firm's commitment to support domestic violence victims. 

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulating of our former chairman, Sean "Diddy" Combs," it reads. 

The statement continued, "Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent."

It further noted, "REVOLT stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us."

"We vehemently stand against any form of domestic abuse and will always be a fearless advocate for truth and accountability."

Jessica Biel reveals big confession about Justin Timberlake pregnancy
Jessica Biel reveals big confession about Justin Timberlake pregnancy
Kate Hudson looks back at 'beginning of everything' amid album release
Kate Hudson looks back at 'beginning of everything' amid album release
Pakistan's 'The Glassworker' presented at Cannes Film Festival
Pakistan's 'The Glassworker' presented at Cannes Film Festival
50 Cent reacts to viral 'Diddy' footage
50 Cent reacts to viral 'Diddy' footage
Daniel Radcliffe discusses recreating 'Merrily' show 'ring-bearer' role
Daniel Radcliffe discusses recreating 'Merrily' show 'ring-bearer' role
Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery
Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery
Benedict Cumberbatch remarks disappoint 'Doctor Strange' fans
Benedict Cumberbatch remarks disappoint 'Doctor Strange' fans
Kendrick Lamar spends big amount after Drake fight video
Kendrick Lamar spends big amount after Drake fight
'Father of four' Van Jones welcomes second child
'Father of four' Van Jones welcomes second child
Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage
John Krasinski pitches 'IF' to get kids attention at all cost
John Krasinski pitches 'IF' to get kids attention at all cost
Meryl Streep recalls thinking career was 'over' due to 'expectations'
Meryl Streep recalls thinking career was 'over' due to 'expectations'