Isolation grows for Diddy as Cassie Ventura clip goes viral

Sean "Diddy" Combs is under fire after a resurfacing of his clip beating ex-Cassie Ventura in 2016. This led many to slam the music mogul, including his former company, Revolt.



In a statement on social media, the company distanced itself from the controversial musician who was the chairman of it until October 2023 and the shares of his which he sold in last March.

The message doubles down on the firm's commitment to support domestic violence victims.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulating of our former chairman, Sean "Diddy" Combs," it reads.

The statement continued, "Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent."

It further noted, "REVOLT stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us."

"We vehemently stand against any form of domestic abuse and will always be a fearless advocate for truth and accountability."