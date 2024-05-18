 

Kate Hudson looks back at 'beginning of everything' amid album release

Kate Hudson released her latest music album, 'Glorious' on May 17, 2024

May 18, 2024

Kate Hudson just reflected on the time she starred in the famous drama, Almost Famous.

The 2000 movie was Hudson’s big break in the industry and earned her an Oscar nomination for her role as playing band groupie Penny Lane.

In an interview to PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story, Hudson said, “I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me. I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard,”

The 45-year-old actress continued, “That was the beginning of everything for me.”

“Somebody said something like, ‘It was Penny Lane the whole time.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that's so funny.’ It makes me happy that people connect to that and then are enjoying that I'm making music. That's so nice,” she added.

Kate Hudson has indeed come full circle as she released her latest project in the field of music, her music album, Glorious, on May 17, 2024, with her announcement post unloaded on her Instagram account.

