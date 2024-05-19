Joe Alwyn discusses 'Kinds of Kindness' film post Taylor Swift 'TTPD' release

Joe Alwyn just indulged himself in the promotion of his upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness alongside Emma Stone.

During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival’s press conference on Saturday, May 18, the 33-year-old actor discussed working with the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

According to PEOPLE, Alwyn admitted that “it’s impossible” to get into Lanthimos’ state of mind when asked by a reporter.

"I just trust him," he stated adding, "Reading the script, it's bizarre and strange and bonkers and special, of course, but to try and unpack it too much, I think you'd just get stuck in your head."

"One of the reasons I love his film is you feel it first, rather than try to intellectually unpack it," the Harriet star said.

"And so I just kind of trust the world that he's building and follow whatever direction he gives, and feel lucky to be there," he concluded.

Joe Alwyn’s appearance at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival comes one month after his ex, Taylor Swift, dropped hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which the singer explained to be revolving around the five stages of heartbreak.