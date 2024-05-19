Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone’ co-star Dabney Coleman

Kevin Costner paid an emotional tribute to his on-screen father Dabney Coleman.



The 69-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Saturday, to share three photos edited into a collage from a heart-touching scene with Coleman.

He wrote an emotional note on the snippets from Yellowstone’s season 2 episode, “One of the most heart wrenching scenes I've been a part of."

Costner added, "What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace."

The Oscar-winning star appeared in only one episode of Yellowstone during the season 2 finale, titled 'Sins of the Father' in 2019.

He played the role of Costner’s father, John Dalton Sr. to portray the bond between Costner's character and his onscreen father.

It is pertinent to mention that Coleman who is most celebrated for his role in Tootsie, Boardwalk Empire, 9 to 5, and more died at the age of 92 on Thursday afternoon as confirmed by his daughter Quincy Coleman, according to Entertainment Tonight.