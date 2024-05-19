Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets off scot-free for 2016 attack

Outrage sparked after video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating Cassie Ventura surfaced. However, he cannot be charged for it, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.



It argued that the incident happened in 2016, and that made them unable to prosecute it because so many years have passed.

Taking to Instagram, LA's DA office said, "We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.

The statement continued, "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

It comes after last year Cassie reached an out-of-court settlement with Diddy in the wake of her lawsuit against him for constantly abusing her for years.