Amy Winehouse THIS viral moment cut from 'Back to Black' biopic

Amy Winehouse’s biopic Back to Black, cut off one of the musician’s most viral moments.

The Stronger Than Me singer was known for her unapologetic and candid frankness as much as she was known for her tracks.

Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in 2011, gained international superstardom from her 2006 album, Back to Black, which included the hit single, Rehab.

The snubbed moment in question is when Winehouse became a five-time winner for her Back to Black at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Among the awards the Mark Ronson-produced album bagged was Record of the Year, which was presented by Natalie Cole and Tony Bennett while Winehouse and her band watched the ceremony live from London via satellite.



Winehouse can be seen reacting to Cole’s reading aloud her contender, What Goes Around... Comes Around, by Justin Timberlake.

She turned from the screen shortly before the winner was announced, scrunched up her face and asked, “His album’s called ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around?’”

Amy Winehouse earning the Grammy for Record of the Year prompted her to celebrate the win by hugging her band members before she proceeded to give her acceptance speech.