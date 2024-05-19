Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video

Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally spoken up after a harrowing video of him beating his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral.

The shocking footage of the rapper violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel is from 2016, according to CNN.

In the clip, Diddy can be seen shirtless, with a towel wrapped around his waist, chasing his former girlfriend down the hall, grabbing her, and then kicking her on the floor.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 54-year-old music executive addressed the video and apologized, saying, “I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses.”

“So difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, disgusting,” he said.

Diddy continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. Asked God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness, I'm truly sorry.”