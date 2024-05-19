 

Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs can be seen physically assaulting his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an old video

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video 

Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally spoken up after a harrowing video of him beating his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral.

The shocking footage of the rapper violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel is from 2016, according to CNN.

In the clip, Diddy can be seen shirtless, with a towel wrapped around his waist, chasing his former girlfriend down the hall, grabbing her, and then kicking her on the floor.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 54-year-old music executive addressed the video and apologized, saying, “I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses.”

“So difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, disgusting,” he said.

Diddy continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. Asked God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness, I'm truly sorry.”

Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person' video
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person'
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Drew Barrymore believes animals are 'scientifically' good for humans
Drew Barrymore believes animals are 'scientifically' good for humans
Sabrina Carpenter makes 'SNL' debut with hit songs performance
Sabrina Carpenter makes 'SNL' debut with hit songs performance
Amy Winehouse THIS viral moment cut from 'Back to Black' biopic
Amy Winehouse THIS viral moment cut from 'Back to Black' biopic
David Beckham follows Victoria Beckham footsteps in business
David Beckham follows Victoria Beckham footsteps in business
Inside Justin Bieber's 'alleged' hair transplantation: 'A dramatic change'
Inside Justin Bieber's 'alleged' hair transplantation: 'A dramatic change'