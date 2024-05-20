 

Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes

Kevin Costner unveils 'Horizon: An American Saga' at Cannes Film Festival

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes

Kevin Costner debuted his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival, starring his son, Hayes Logan Costner as the younger version of himself in the film.

Costner's film received a warm reception from attendees, who greeted him with extended applause upon his arrival at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Th audience erupted into a standing ovation that lasted nearly ten minutes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a tearful moment, the Yellowstone actor addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for their support and apologizing for the lengthy applause.

He said, "I’m sorry you had to clap so long for me to speak, It’s not mine anymore. It’s yours. I knew that the minute this was over. And that’s the way it should be."

"I think movies aren’t about their opening weekends, they are about their lives. And about how many times you are willing to share it. And I hope you do share this movie with your sweethearts, with your children," Costner added.

Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'