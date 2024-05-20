Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes

Kevin Costner debuted his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival, starring his son, Hayes Logan Costner as the younger version of himself in the film.

Costner's film received a warm reception from attendees, who greeted him with extended applause upon his arrival at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Th audience erupted into a standing ovation that lasted nearly ten minutes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a tearful moment, the Yellowstone actor addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for their support and apologizing for the lengthy applause.

He said, "I’m sorry you had to clap so long for me to speak, It’s not mine anymore. It’s yours. I knew that the minute this was over. And that’s the way it should be."

"I think movies aren’t about their opening weekends, they are about their lives. And about how many times you are willing to share it. And I hope you do share this movie with your sweethearts, with your children," Costner added.