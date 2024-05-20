New head coach Gary Kirsten joins Green Shirts ahead of England T20I series

(From left to right) Pakistan's white ball head coach Gary Kirsten, Senior Manager Wahab Riaz, skipper Babar Azam and Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood seen in this image released on May 20, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan's new white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has joined the national side in the United Kingdom ahead of the upcoming T20I series against England.

South Africa's Kirsten, welcomed by the team's senior manager Wahab Riaz, skipper Babar Azam and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, was presented with the team's training shirt in Leeds.

The development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last month announced the appointment of new coaches for the limited-over format and Tests.

While Kirsten will serve as the Men in Green's head coach in T20I and ODI formats, Australia's Jason Gillespie will perform his duties as the team's red-ball coach in Tests.

Kirsten represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 185 ODIs from 1993-2004, where he accumulated 14,087 runs with 34 centuries. On his appointment, he said that his goal as the team's white-ball coach would be to ensure the team operates at its optimal level.

He previously coached India from 2008-2011 and helped them to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 title as well as the number one position on the ICC Test Team Rankings.

He then coached the South Africa men's cricket team from 2011-2013 and inspired them to the No 1 position on the ICC Test Team Rankings.

The first T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds on May 22.

The T20I series would be of significant importance for both teams as just two days after its conclusion, the World Cup will begin in the United States.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. Meanwhile, England are slotted in Group B with Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of England

May 22 — First T20I at Leeds

May 25 — Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28 — Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30 — Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6 — Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9 — Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11 — Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16 — Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill