Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is back on stage in full spirits after delaying her concert dates between March and April due to her health concerns.



While performing on stage at Caesars in Los Vegas, the 36-year-old singer gave her fans insights into what she was going through and caused the delay as per Daily Mail.

The Easy On Me singer told the audience that for over five weeks she had to keep herself totally silent to get her voice back.

She said, “I had to be on voice rest. When I say voice rest, I mean silence for pretty much five weeks.”

“Can you imagine me of all people not being able to talk for five weeks?” she added.

The Grammy winner singer agreed that keeping herself away from singing for this long period of time is much easier but not uttering a single word was tough.

She went on to say, “The singing, that’s easy. I don’t mind not singing for five weeks, but not being able to talk or not being able to laugh, being on full vocal rest (was tough).”

Additionally, the Set Fire to the Rain artist announced the postponement of her 10 Los Vegas Residency dates in late February stating her bad health.