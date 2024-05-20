Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apology was an attempt of victimizing himself, according to a body language expert.

A shocking footage of the rapper violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel, obtained by CNN, showed him grabbing and beating his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Taking to his Instagram, Diddy took full responsibility for his actions in the video and said, “So difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, disgusting.”

“I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. Asked God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness, I'm truly sorry,” he had said.

However, body language expert Judi James analyzed his apology and told Mirror that he’s “victimizing” himself now.

“Diddy speaks with a slack jaw and heavily lidded-eyes. His choice of wording during this soliloquy sounds telling. Swerving the use of the personal ‘I’ of ownership and confession he generalises with a ‘you’ which makes his lines about ‘the darkest times in your life,’” she explained.

Judi added, “He then seems to portray himself as a victim, looking to the right and shaking his head as he tells us ‘I was at rock bottom’, switching to the use of the personal in what sounds like an attempt to vie for sympathy. Describing his behaviour ‘in that video’ as ‘inexcusable’ his right cheek winces in a micro-gesture.”