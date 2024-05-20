 

Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show

Katy Perry served as an 'American Idol' judge for seven seasons

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show

The finale of American Idol on Sunday marked the last season of Katy Perry as a judge.

Abi Carter, a singer from California was crowned the winner of the Idol’s season 22.

When the 21-year-old singer heard that she won the finale she could not believe it and fell to her knees.

Katy Perry served as an 'American Idol' judge for seven seasons

The Idol host Ryan Seacrest helped her stand her feet and said to her, “You did it!' Ryan said. 'You are the new American Idol!”

The 39-year-old songstress who was standing between her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, also broke down in tears as it was her last ever show as an Idol judge.

The $250,000 winner started singing Billie Eillish’s hit song What Was I Made For? dedicating it to herself.

Moreover, on the last day of Katy Perry at American Idol, the ABC show paid tribute to her with an emotional performance.

She also bid farewell to the show by performing her song What's Make a Woman while wearing a gown featuring photos of all former contestants.

It is pertinent to mention that in February 2024, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, the California Gurls singer revealed her plans to exit the music show after nearly seven seasons as a judge.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, noting, "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season video
'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans? video
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans?
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person
Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul
Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul