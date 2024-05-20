Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show

The finale of American Idol on Sunday marked the last season of Katy Perry as a judge.



Abi Carter, a singer from California was crowned the winner of the Idol’s season 22.

When the 21-year-old singer heard that she won the finale she could not believe it and fell to her knees.

Katy Perry served as an 'American Idol' judge for seven seasons

The Idol host Ryan Seacrest helped her stand her feet and said to her, “You did it!' Ryan said. 'You are the new American Idol!”



The 39-year-old songstress who was standing between her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, also broke down in tears as it was her last ever show as an Idol judge.



The $250,000 winner started singing Billie Eillish’s hit song What Was I Made For? dedicating it to herself.



Moreover, on the last day of Katy Perry at American Idol, the ABC show paid tribute to her with an emotional performance.

She also bid farewell to the show by performing her song What's Make a Woman while wearing a gown featuring photos of all former contestants.



It is pertinent to mention that in February 2024, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, the California Gurls singer revealed her plans to exit the music show after nearly seven seasons as a judge.



"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, noting, "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."