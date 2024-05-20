Find out who's better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. — AFP/Instagram

A long-standing rivalry about who is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi has been stirring interest among millions of football fans as each camp supports its player.

If fans are offered a basic comparison between the Portuguese star and the Argentine striker, only then they may know who is better, Messi or Ronaldo.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has a total number of 891 goals on his name. The Al Nassr forward is also the highest goal-scoring player in the UEFA Champions League with 141 scores.

Last week, Ronaldo was also named the highest-paid athlete in the history of the sport with a staggering amount of around $260 million, in and off the field — the highest for a football player in the game’s history.

On the other hand, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has 833 goals on his name, with 129 in the UEFA Champions League. He scored 672 goals for Barcelona. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stood on third who went to Major League Soccer under a deal of $135m.

The earnings of Messi amounted to $65m on the field while $70m were estimated with commercial associations.

Messi was also injured from his knee forcing the striker to be benched for a brief time against FC Montreal. Due to complications, he could not appear last week against Orlando as the match concluded in a draw.

Currently, Messi's return to the field remains uncertain against DC United, despite the coach’s cautious optimism.

The Argentinian International has the record number of goals in a single club, but, the rivals appear to be balancing each other.

The Portuguese netted 62 goals in 67 Al Nassr matches while the Argentinian has 23 goals in 25 matches