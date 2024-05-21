'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season

The production for the second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone has begun.

Paramount Network announced that the filming is underway in Montana, with new episodes slated for a November 2024 release.

This marks the end of a hiatus that began in January 2023 due to the writers' strike.

Yellowstone follows the story of Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.



The involvement of Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, in the final episodes remains unclear.

Although Costner has expressed openness to returning, he has not seen the scripts for the upcoming episodes.

"I think that they should do whatever they want to do... Am I open to coming back? I’ve never been in a position to tell them what to do. I can only do what I can do. He also noted he has not seen the final scripts. “I’m not involved in any of that stuff," he said in an interview with Deadline.