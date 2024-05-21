 

'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season

'Yellowstone' production resumes after writer's strike

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season

The production for the second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone has begun.

Paramount Network announced that the filming is underway in Montana, with new episodes slated for a November 2024 release.

This marks the end of a hiatus that began in January 2023 due to the writers' strike.

Yellowstone follows the story of Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The involvement of Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, in the final episodes remains unclear.

Although Costner has expressed openness to returning, he has not seen the scripts for the upcoming episodes.

"I think that they should do whatever they want to do... Am I open to coming back? I’ve never been in a position to tell them what to do. I can only do what I can do. He also noted he has not seen the final scripts. “I’m not involved in any of that stuff," he said in an interview with Deadline.

Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show video
Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans? video
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans?
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Diddy tried 'victimizing' himself in apology video: Expert
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person
Adele gives sweet tribute to 'hubby' Rich Paul's dear person
Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres
Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul
Adele hints at baby plans with husband Rich Paul