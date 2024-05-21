 

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie

Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Hugh Jackman in upcoming movie, 'Deadpool and Wolverine'




May 21, 2024



Ryan Reynolds recently broke the silence on Taylor Swift’s casting in his much-anticipated Marvel movie, Deadpool and Wolverine.

Guaranteeing new surprises for the viewers, the Canadian star recently sat down for a confessional with Screen Rant.

During the chat, Ryan addressed fans speculations regarding Taylor’s cameo in his movie but did not reveal whether she actually took the gig.



Instead, he teased “anything” is possible in the superhero universe, noting that “so many people” “might end up in the film.”

As fans will know, Ryan and Hugh’s upcoming superhero movie is slated to be released in theatres on 25 July 2024, and only then the audience will about Taylor's much-rumoured casting in the flick.

The actor continued, “Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe,” and even claimed before concluding, “Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

For those unversed, the speculations about her surprise cameo in the super-hero movie emerged in 2023, when Taylor was papped walking around New York City with Shawn Levy, Deadpool director. 

