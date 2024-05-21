Shannen Doherty shares blunt views on 'Charmed'

Charmed star Shannen Doherty says she would pass on the chance to appear in the series finale because the thought of returning to the set "would've crushed me."



Expressing her views on her Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast, "I regret it one sense, I regret it for the fans," adding, "But I don't regret it for me, because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years — years — years later, had I walked on that set, it just would've stirred everything back up for me. And it would've crushed me all over again."

Her remarks echo the tussle on the Charmed set that saw her fired from the show, which Shannen claimed was done on behalf of her fellow actor, Alyssa Milano.

However, the actress responded to her co-star's allegations earlier this year at MegaCon.

"I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening," she added.

"I'm sad that people can't move past it. I'm sad that we all can't just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us. I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma, and that's not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma."