 

More bad news for Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid assault outrage

Sean' Diddy' Combs faces yet another blow as his music was removed from Peloton

May 21, 2024

Many brands are distancing themselves from Sean' Diddy' Combs after his clip of assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura emerged. The latest was the fitness company Peloton, which removed his music from its playlist.

Releasing the statement to a query, the outfit said the decision was taken in the wake of the music mogul disturbing surveillance video of 2016.

"We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs' music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform," it reads.

The statement continued, "This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community."

Not to mention, his key to the New York is also in danger as the city's mayor Eric Adams hinted it could be revoked.

"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," he told PIX11.

Adding, "the committee and the team" have "never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be."

