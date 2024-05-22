Hasan Ali 'released' from T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali. — AFP/File

Pakistan's fast bowler Hasan Ali has been "released" from the Green Shirts' squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 as the national side gears up to take on England in the first T20 match in Leeds today, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The team's management has decided to allow Hasan to continue his commitments in county cricket where he will be playing for Warwickshire.

The development comes after the right-arm pacer was included in the squad as a backup for injured Haris Rauf.

Rauf, however, is now fully fit and set to take part in the four-match T20I series against England.

Hasan registered figures of 0/42 in his last T20I appearance for Pakistan, which came against Ireland on May 14.

He has bagged 60 wickets in 50 T20 innings for Pakistan at an economy rate of 8.45.

The development confirms that Pakistan's squad will be reduced to 17 for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, which begins on June 1.

Pakistan earlier named an 18-member squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, which will be reduced to 15 for the World Cup. The squad will also include two travelling reserves.

Pakistan are set to name their squad for the World Cup in the next couple of days.

The deadline for squad announcement is May 24 and any changes after that will require approval from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6 — Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9 — Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11 — Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16 — Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill