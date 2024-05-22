Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update

Matthew Perry’s death investigation team is lending extra help to close the case.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Mirror that they are still looking into who supplied the Friends alum with ketamine and under what circumstances as the autopsy confirmed that he had died “accidentally” from the acute effects of ketamine.

Toxicology reports also revealed that he had substantial amounts of the drug in his system at the time of his death on October 28, 2023.

Now, to speed things up, the US postal service is joining the team.

TMZ reported, "The USPS' federal investigative authorities are now involved in the probe, and looking into whether Matthew acquired any drugs through the mail."

Inspectors are reportedly offering their expertise which include package tracking and other mail-related investigation techniques.

Without disclosing any names, LAPF also confirmed that they have been interviewing key Hollywood celebrities as well.

According to TMZ, those who have been spoken to "are not necessarily the actual source of ketamine,” but are believed to have some leads regarding the supply.