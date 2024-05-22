 

Chelsea on hunt for Mauricio Pochettino's successor

Chelsea finished sixth in Premier League under Argentine's reign

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season. — Reuters

Chelsea’s Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino left the English club Tuesday, leaving the team on the hunt for a suitable candidate to fill in his shoes.

According to Sportbible, the 52-year-old parted ways with the London-based club with mutual consent after staying for just one season.

Under his guidance, Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League; however, despite such a good performance, the English club did not retain him.

Chelsea are now looking for another coach to take the club to new heights and some candidates are said to be under consideration.

The names that are doing the rounds are: Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, Michel, Sebastian Hoeness, and Kieran McKenna.

However, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca seems to have "emerged as a top candidate".

Maresca took his team to the Championship title with a stunning 97-point season.

The Italian coach also worked with Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia while he was at the helm of the Premier League club’s development squad.

The 44-year-old is reported to be liked by Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino have left the club with Mauricio.

Chelsea finished second in the Carabao Cup and advanced to the FA Cup semifinals during his leadership.

