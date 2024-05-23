Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from L.A. for privacy

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have moved away from Los Angeles for their family.

During the discussion the episode of SiriusXM's Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Biel shared the reason behind this decision.

The Total Recall actor explained that living in major cities made it difficult to avoid being recognized, particularly when they were out with their two sons, Phineas and Silas.

"We want to create some normalcy for our kids," she said, acknowledging the public nature of their careers.

Talking about paparazzi and fans' attention, she said, "I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids."

Biel added, "It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know. You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore."