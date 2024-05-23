Glen Powell steps away from Hollywood, rejects 'Jurassic' film offer

Glen Powell talked about his decision to step away from Hollywood.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell, famed for is role in Top Gun: Maverick, shared his reasons for stepping away from the limelight and turning down a role in the new Jurassic movie.

Powell explained feeling overwhelmed by the constant attention and questioned the authenticity of his life in Hollywood.

The Anyone But You actor sought advice from fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey, who suggested balancing Hollywood's "fake world" with a more grounded reality.

Taking this advice to heart, Powell bought a house next to his parents in Austin, using it as a retreat to maintain a sense of normalcy, adding, "And he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds."

Powell also explained why he turned down a role in the upcoming Jurassic movie, stating, "I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it."

"And the script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy," Powell added.

While Powell steps back from the spotlight, he continues to work in the film industry as he is hinted at future collaborations with Marvel.

