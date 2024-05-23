 

George R.R. Martin gives new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff update

George R.R. Martin gives update to fans about 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' in a new blog

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

George R.R. Martin gives new Game of Thrones spinoff update
George R.R. Martin gives new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff update

Unlike Game of Thrones and House of Dragon, George R.R. Martin says A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be in a "much different tone."

Writing on his blog, he said, "'The Hedge Knight' will be a lot shorter than 'Game of Thrones' or 'House of the Dragon,' with a much different tone," adding it would have six episodes. "But it's still Westeros, so no one is truly safe."

The noted author said its other novels adaptions depend on the spin-off success means if it becomes a hit than the rest will be made.

Set to release in 2025, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg's adventures in Westeros in the era which takes place before a century events of the Game of Thrones.

