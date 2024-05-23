 

'The Good Doctor' cast bids farewell with heartfelt tributes

The ABC’s medical drama was premiered on September 5, 2017

May 23, 2024

The Good Doctor aired its final episode on Tuesday, May 21 marking the end of the series.

The cast of the ABC’s medical drama paid heartfelt tribute after the show’s last episode.

Will Yun Lee, who played the role of Dr. Alex Park took to his official Instagram account to pen down a note for the crew member and the show.

He wrote in the caption, “Thank you to everyone who tuned in for the last 7 seasons of @thegooddoctorabc and the final episode last night.”

“What a beautiful time, show, and journey,” the 53-year-old actor added.

He concluded his caption by writing, “Will miss our #GoodDoctor family, cast and crew. Checking out with love, #DrAlexPark.”

Lee also shared a group photo of the cast from the final scene of the show's season seven finale.

Moreover, Kayla Cromer, who portrayed the gifted Charlotte Lukaitis also reflected on her journey with The Good Doctor.

She wrote a detailed emotional tribute on her social media account, saying, “Portraying Charlie on the show has been a truly rewarding experience for me.”

“I miss every person I crossed paths with in front of and behind the camera," she penned adding, “I am immensely grateful for the chance to work alongside such a dedicated team. Here’s hoping our paths will cross again in the future for another project.”

It is pertinent to mention that the American version of The Good Doctor is a remake of a Korean series aired in 2013 under the same name.

