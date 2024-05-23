Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans with unexpected Cardi B appearance

Megan Thee Stallion just kicked off her Hot Girl Summer Tour with an astounding start as she brought Cardi B on stage.

The 31-year-old Like What rapper surprised her fans mid-way through Megan’s sold-out concert at N.Y.C’s Madison Square Garden, Tuesday night.

Cardi B and Megan took the stage by storm with their high-energy raps putting on a memorable performance, as per a fan recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

The pair performed their 2023 collaboration, Bongos and their chart-topping hit, WAP, before Cardi B teased her fans with an exciting announcement.



“Aye, y’all, we got a special motherf****** announcement. I need y’all to stay tuned,” the Bodak Yellow rapper said as per another fan video. “Make sure y’all tune in tonight 'cause I ain’t telling you right now,” she teased.

“Now how you gonna tease that then try to walk away?” Megan responded with a stunned tone as the crowd hyped up the two stars.

After some conversation between the two, Megan said, “I think you should just tell them,” before GloRilla then asked the crowd, “Y’all wanna hear ‘Wanna Be’ with motherf****** Cardi B?”

Megan Thee Stallion then confirmed that a Wanna Be remix with Cardi B is “bout to drop, y’all, be ready” however, no confirmed date and time has been announced yet.