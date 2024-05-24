Billie Eilish takes on Taylor Swift in epic chart showdown

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish challenge each other with their latest albums

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are engaged in a heated digital-battle.

Swift, reigning supreme for four consecutive weeks with her album The Tortured poets Department, faced stiff competition from Eilish's latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

According to The New York Times report, the clash has ignited a frenzy among fans as both Grammy-winning artists have a high chance of clinching the No. 1 position on the Billboard album chart.

With the I Can Do it With a Broken Heart singer's album garnering over 3.6 million album sales, the What Was I Made For? hitmaker's debut is making waves, particularly on Spotify.

The rivalry between the two artists isn't new, as Eilish's comments earlier this year sparked controversy with some interpreting them as aimed at Swift.

Despite clarifications from Eilish that her remarks regarding the environmental impact of vinyl sales weren't directed at any specific artist, the tension between their fans has remained visible.