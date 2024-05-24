 

New twist in Scarlett Johansson & OpenAI legal battle

A review of documents paints a different picture in a new report on Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI row

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

New twist in Scarlett Johansson & OpenAI legal battle
New twist in Scarlett Johansson & OpenAI legal battle

After Scarlett Johansson's legal action threats, OpenAI opened its record for the 'SKY voice' casting call to a noted paper, which suggests the company did not aim to copy the Marvel star.

These findings were published in the Washington Post after a review of documents. The outlet states that the voice artist has to check the three requirement boxes to become eligible for the role.

Must be a non-union actor, range into the age group of between 25 and 45 years old, and should have a "warm, engaging, and charismatic" voice. 

The report noted the casting call does not mention "sound like Scarlett Johansson" for the gig.

It comes as Scarlett claims the voice of the new OpenAI assistant is shockingly similar to her after she declined the offer to work on it for personal reasons.

Amid the outrage, the company paused the new voice feature despite maintaining it belonged to a different actress whose identity was kept under wraps.

'Reacher' confirms new shockingly big villain for S3
'Reacher' confirms new shockingly big villain for S3
Chris Pratt shares personal message to Usher
Chris Pratt shares personal message to Usher
Messi makes David Beckham's dream a reality in Inter Miami jersey
Messi makes David Beckham's dream a reality in Inter Miami jersey
Billie Eilish takes on Taylor Swift in epic chart showdown
Billie Eilish takes on Taylor Swift in epic chart showdown
Who was Travis Kelce love guru in Taylor Swift romance?
Who was Travis Kelce love guru in Taylor Swift romance?
Robert Downey Jr. betrayed 'Iron Man' costar Terrence Howard?
Robert Downey Jr. betrayed 'Iron Man' costar Terrence Howard?
Eminem, daughter Hailie, shares sweet father-daughter dance
Eminem, daughter Hailie, shares sweet father-daughter dance
Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans with unexpected Cardi B appearance
Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans with unexpected Cardi B appearance
Jeremy Renner recalls snowplow accident 'tested' his 'limits'
Jeremy Renner recalls snowplow accident 'tested' his 'limits'
Celine Dion ready to detail Stiff Person battle in new doc trailer
Celine Dion ready to detail Stiff Person battle in new doc trailer
Kourtney Kardashian details 'scary' experience before giving birth
Kourtney Kardashian details 'scary' experience before giving birth
Kate Hudson delivers debut performance of song 'Glorious' on 'The Voice'
Kate Hudson delivers debut performance of song 'Glorious' on 'The Voice'