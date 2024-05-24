New twist in Scarlett Johansson & OpenAI legal battle

After Scarlett Johansson's legal action threats, OpenAI opened its record for the 'SKY voice' casting call to a noted paper, which suggests the company did not aim to copy the Marvel star.

These findings were published in the Washington Post after a review of documents. The outlet states that the voice artist has to check the three requirement boxes to become eligible for the role.

Must be a non-union actor, range into the age group of between 25 and 45 years old, and should have a "warm, engaging, and charismatic" voice.

The report noted the casting call does not mention "sound like Scarlett Johansson" for the gig.

It comes as Scarlett claims the voice of the new OpenAI assistant is shockingly similar to her after she declined the offer to work on it for personal reasons.

Amid the outrage, the company paused the new voice feature despite maintaining it belonged to a different actress whose identity was kept under wraps.