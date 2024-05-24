Jon Bon Jovi gushes about longtime pal Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi recently talked about his enduring friendship with Paul McCartney.



In a recent interview with AARP The Magazine, 62-year-old singer-songwriter shared insights into his bond with the Beatles singer.

During the conversation, Jon revealed that he and Paul 'are fond of going out with each other'.

While reflecting on their friendship, Bon disclosed that Paul used to have lunch at his home in East Hampton, New York, and added, "We do this all summer."

Bon also showed a picture of him with the Let It Be singer while eating lunch, he said, "I’m sitting there with a f****** Beatle."

He continued, "He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close."

Quoting Paul's words who always comes up with new work even after giving hits for more than 50 years straight, Bon told the outlet, "'Oh, I’ve got new stuff!' he tells me. At 81. Crazy."

Moreover, PEOPLE magazine reported that the two artists have shared the stage many times.

Not long ago, Jon and Paul performed together at a concert, Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, in honor of the late singer Jimmey Buffett, which was held in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Jon was honored with the MusiCares Person of the Year earlier this year and while giving his speech he thanked the former Beatle musician who was also present at the ceremony held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.