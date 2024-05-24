'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for manipulation

Former Made In Chelsea star Mimi Bouchard has slammed the producers of the television series for ‘manipulating’ the young cast.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the reality star has given an interview on John R. Miles’s Passion Struck Podcast and revealed that she used to live a 'double life' on the show.

The show revolves around the social life of elites of Chelsea, living in some of the capital’s most exclusive postcodes.

However, Mimi claimed that she was struggling to make her rent and she even had to babysit after the filming of the show.

During the conversation with the podcast host, Mimi said, “They pay like c***, by the way. I was getting paid 50 pounds a day for filming for a 12-hour day when I first started.”

She went on to say, "And they push you in a manipulative way, really take advantage of young, kind of weaker people, and I was that at the time."



“I was really young and I just kind of did what they told me to because they were also dancing this visa over my head.” she continued.

She further vented, “It really shouldn't be called reality. From my experience, it's not”

“Some things on it were real but a lot of it wasn't because the cast was pressured to make up storylines to get more filming days booked,” Mimi added.

It is pertinent to mention that the 27-year-old star is known for her love triangle with Liv Bentley and Frederick and a dispute with Tiffany Watson in Made In Chelsea.

Her last appearance on the show was in 2018 for the 15th season of the reality TV show.