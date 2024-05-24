 

Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative

Selena Gomez's cosmetic brand Rare Beauty recently launched their 'Make a Call' campaign

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative 

Selena Gomez is once again reminding fans how important it is to take care of your mental health.

The 31-year-old actor-singer shared the advice as part of her "Make a Call" campaign, launched by her brand Rare Beauty, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The campaign encourages people who are struggling to “call someone you miss, or someone who’d love to hear your voice.​”

“It’s okay to ask for help. It’s very important to be able to feel comfortable. I wish I had asked [for help] at a younger age,” Selena said in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE.

“If you ever feel lonely, you’re not alone. One in four people report they feel alone, and this year for Mental Health Awareness Month, Rare Beauty is encouraging everyone to make a good call — literally with a phone,” she said, announcing that Rare launched their own hotline, 877-HEY-RARE “for a quick and easy mood boost.​”

"Studies suggest that hearing a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t, so pick up the phone and call someone you love. Call someone you haven't spoken to in a while. Or, call anyone who's sound of their voice would bring you comfort,” she continued.

Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips