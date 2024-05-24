Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative

Selena Gomez is once again reminding fans how important it is to take care of your mental health.

The 31-year-old actor-singer shared the advice as part of her "Make a Call" campaign, launched by her brand Rare Beauty, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The campaign encourages people who are struggling to “call someone you miss, or someone who’d love to hear your voice.​”

“It’s okay to ask for help. It’s very important to be able to feel comfortable. I wish I had asked [for help] at a younger age,” Selena said in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE.

“If you ever feel lonely, you’re not alone. One in four people report they feel alone, and this year for Mental Health Awareness Month, Rare Beauty is encouraging everyone to make a good call — literally with a phone,” she said, announcing that Rare launched their own hotline, 877-HEY-RARE “for a quick and easy mood boost.​”

"Studies suggest that hearing a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t, so pick up the phone and call someone you love. Call someone you haven't spoken to in a while. Or, call anyone who's sound of their voice would bring you comfort,” she continued.