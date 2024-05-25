 
'Heartbroken' Tiffani Thiessen announces father's death: 'He had a heart of gold'

Tiffani Thiessen honours her late father Frank Thiessen in emotional statement on social media

May 25, 2024

Tiffani Thiessen is mourning the death of her father, Frank Thiessen, a park designer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actress announced the heartbreaking news of her 85-year-old father's passing.

Sharing a series of photos of her dad in the post from his days as a young father to Tiffani to his role as a grandfather to her two children, Holt and Happer, the Saved by the Bell actress wrote a lengthy tribute.

“But what he loved most was his family,” Tiffani penned. “He was a quiet man, but was never quiet about showing his love for us."

"He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman. Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold.”

The Sweet Dreams star went on to add that she is “heartbroken” over her dad’s passing but admitted she finds comfort in knowing he is at peace.

“I promise you I will watch over Mom and take care of her as you did for over 60 years,” Tiffani wrote in the post. “Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us.”

Concluding the post, Tiffany wrote, “But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. I love you, Daddy. We miss you so much.”

