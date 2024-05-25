 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCB's vice-captaincy offer

Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as the strong contender to become Babar Azam's vice

By
Faizan Lakhani

May 25, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCBs vice-captaincy offer
Pakistan's pacer and former T20 skipper Shaheen Afridi. — AFP/File
  • Sources confirm Shaheen's refusal to selection committee's offer.
  • Board reinstated Babar as T20 captain in March replacing pacer.
  • Rizwan, Shadab emerge as top contenders for team vice-captain.

KARACHI: Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi has declined the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to become vice-captaincy for the national side, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Sources close to Shaheen have confirmed that the selection committee had offered the pacer to become the team's vice-captain and skipper Babar Azam's second in command, which he refused to accept.

The development comes after the board, in March, reinstated Babar as T20 captain, replacing Shaheen, after the newly formed selection committee's recommendation to change the skipper.

The PCB under Zaka Ashraf appointed Shaheen as white-ball captain following the team's drubbing in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Following the fast bowler's refusal to accept the team's vice-captaincy, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is now a strong candidate to become the vice-captain. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan is also in the running for the role.

Yesterday, Pakistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1 and will be played in the United States and West Indies.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

"This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well prepared and settled for next month’s event," the PCB said in a press release.

"Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup."

Pakistan are in Group A of the event, alongside India, Ireland, Canada and the United States.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6 — Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9 — Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11 — Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16 — Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
PAK vs ENG: England set 184-run target for Pakistan
PAK vs ENG: England set 184-run target for Pakistan
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today video
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed
This is what Cristiano Ronaldo has been fighting for years
This is what Cristiano Ronaldo has been fighting for years
PCB announces 15-member squad for T20 World Cup
PCB announces 15-member squad for T20 World Cup
Shahid Afridi named among famous athletes as T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
Shahid Afridi named among famous athletes as T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
FC Barcelona kick out manager Xavi Hernandez
FC Barcelona kick out manager Xavi Hernandez
Is Mauricio Pochettino becoming Manchester United's manager?
Is Mauricio Pochettino becoming Manchester United's manager?
T20 World Cup 2024: PCB chief ‘stops' team announcement
T20 World Cup 2024: PCB chief ‘stops' team announcement