Pak vs Eng: I am comfortable with bowling at any position, says Imad Wasim

Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Imad Wasim during second T20I against England on Saturday, May 26, 2024. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he is comfortable with bowling whenever required as per the team’s requirement.

Talking to the media persons after the second T20I against England, the all-rounder said that during the series against Ireland, Pakistan were experimenting few things.

“I am ready to bowl at any position, be it with the new ball or the death overs, whenever the captain feels that I should come to bowl, I will and I will try to give my best for the team,” Imad said.

“It (bowling position) will be decided according to the conditions,” he added.

The fast bowler regretted losing his wicket at a crucial stage, saying that if he and Iftikhar Ahmed had stayed there then result would have been different.

“At a point, Iftikhar and I were at crease and we were looking to cross the line but we lost our wickets at crucial stages, if we had stayed, we would have crossed the line,” he said.

“I agree that the intent which we need is still missing, especially in the middle overs where we need to dominate, and dominating over opponent doesn’t mean you start playing aggressively — you just need to disallow the bowler from settling with line,” Imad said.

Replying to a question, Imad said that with the T20I World Cup inching closer, the team is getting close to finalising its combination.

He also assured that Pakistan will learn from mistakes and do better in future. “It is not just about saying, we must show that we can do better,” he concluded.

It should be noted that Pakistan faced defeat against England after falling short of 23 runs in the second T20I of the four-match series at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 160 while chasing a target of 184. This was England's eighth win in the last 11 T20Is against the Men in Green.