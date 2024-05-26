T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to set up fan park in Rawalpindi for Pak vs Ind clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. — ICC/File

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that it would set up a fan park at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to allow fans to enjoy the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan while being 11,000 kilometres away from the match being played in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The ICC's decision will allow fans to feel the game's intensity and cheer for the Green Shirts via a big screen at the Rawalpindi stadium on June 9.

The match between arch-rivals will be shown at 10 different fan parks including Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, New York, hosted by Nassau County and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, India.

The fan park in Rawalpindi will open for fans 90 minutes before the start of the game and will remain open until 60 minutes after the end of the play.

"The ICC has announced a record number of fan parks to broadcast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with nine live sites in five different countries," read a statement released by the ICC.

The move, as per the international body, will bring the biggest cricket carnival to more communities than ever before in ICC World Cup history.

As many as 22 World Cup matches, the ICC said, will be shown in various locations including New York City, New Delhi, and Rawalpindi — the highest number of fan parks for an ICC World Cup ever.

"The parks will feature live entertainment such as DJs, food and drink outlets, cricket ambassadors, and family activities, making it an unmissable experience for fans across the globe," the statement added.

It is to be noted that the mega event will commence on June 1 and will see matches being played in the US and the West Indies.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal