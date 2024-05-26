One more quarrel erupts with THIS actress on Cannes red carpet

One more petty quarrel erupts with THIS actress on Cannes red carpet

Actress Massiel Taveras got into a verbal dispute with the same female security guard on the red carpet at Cannes who confronted Kelly Rowland a few days ago.



On Saturday, the Dominican actress was getting ready to unveil her enormous gown with a portrait printed on it.

Suddenly, the same security guard stopped her leaving the actress surprised.

The videos from the event showed that Taveras disregarding the instructions of the red carpet unfolded her huge gown down the stairs.

As the situation escalated Taveras got into a heated conversation with the female security guard and even pushed her while throwing her dress on stairs in frusration.

This mishap came just days after the Dilemma star got into an altercation with the same security guard.



Kelly claimed she was treated that way because of racism while the security members told Daily Mail that the guard was 'only doing her job.'

Currently, the reason behind Taveras and the security guard’s spat is unknown.

It is pertinent to mention that Taveras was previously crowned Miss Dominican and she has also competed for Miss Universe.