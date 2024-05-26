 
Tom Cruise's next 'Mission Impossible' film faces major setback

Tom Cruise has been frequently spotted filming the latest Mission Impossible film in London

May 26, 2024

Tom Cruise's next 'Mission Impossible' film faces major setback

Tom Cruise fans will have to wait more for his latest Mission Impossible film to hit the silver screens.

According to reports, the eighth part of the franchise has been further delayed due to a £23 million submarine malfunctioning.

Insider privy to Mirror shared that the gimbal, which is used to lower the 120 ft-high structure, jammed under its weight and had to be repaired.

Besides the delay, the problem is costing the production more money as well.

“They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day,” the source shared.

The delay comes after the film already was hit with delays due to the Hollywood writers’ strike last year.

The movie was originally set for release this summer but was then pushed back to May 2025, and now with further setbacks, it is unknown when it will release.

Most of the film had already been shot in the UK at Longcross studios, with Tom being regularly spotted as agent Ethan Hunt.

A source earlier told The Sun that he came up with a unique trick to keep pigeons off the scenes as the city is home to three million pigeons and tend to get in the way of his shooting.

The action star reportedly “hired hawks,” which act as predator birds, to stop pigeons from ruining his thrilling sequences.

“It was a clever move and meant the scenes were filmed without a hitch,” the insider had shared.

