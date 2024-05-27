Actor Ali Gul Mallah advises co-star Durefishan to 'start dieting'

Actors Ali Gul Mallah (left) and Durefishan Saleem. — Instagram/@aligulmallahofficial

Actor Ali Gul Mallah, who gained fame from his dialogue "Bhale", advised his co-star Durefishan Saleem to lose weight and start dieting.

Ali and Durefishan worked in a Pakistani drama "Ishq Murshid" which gained a lot of traction. The actor became famous for his comedic role in the drama.

Ali, who recently appeared in a TV show of a private channel, was shown pictures of some celebrities and was asked what advice would he give to them.

Upon seeing Durefishan's picture, Ali suggested that she should lose some weight. "She is a little healthy, she should start dieting," said the actor.

However, the host intercepted Ali saying, "I think the way you are, you are absolutely fine."

"As long you are healthy, you are fine and you should be comfortable in your skin," he added.



However, netizens and Durefishan's supporters reacted angrily soon after Ali Gul Mallah's comments on her weight went viral. They started commenting under his Instagram posts.

"But also learn to respect ladies," one of the netizens wrote.



"I hope u learn to respect others asap," another chimed in.

One of the users wrote: "My respect for you literally decreased. Never knew a public figure like you would body shame."

"You turn off the comments but didn’t have courage to say sorry which makes it more worse humanity on earth so disgusting," wrote another.