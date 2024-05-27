North West's 'Lion King' gig fails to woo the Internet: 'A nepo kid'

North West didn’t exactly impress the Internet with her Lion King concert.

The 10-year-old made her Hollywood Bowl debut last week as Young Simba at the live Lion King concert.

Donning a lion-inspired costume, North sang I Just Can’t Wait to Be King after getting a heart-warming introduction from Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

Her celebrity parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, alongwith their other children, cheered for their eldest daughter from the audience.

“Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began. He filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation. She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer,” an insider had told US Weekly.

However, people on X (formerly known as Twitter) disagree with the notion and think North only got the gig because she’s “a nepo kid.”

“SHE ONLY GOT THE ROLE BECAUSE OF HER PARENTS….SHE CANNOT SING!!!!” one user penned.

Another netizen chimed in, writing, “North west lion king might be the craziest nepo baby situation ive seen…. its almost cartoonish.”

“The nepo baby allegations are so real,” an X user stated.



Claiming that North “didn’t even practice,” another critic wrote, ‘Yeah this is terrible for a concert show people paid to see. Come on, the privilege shows. It looks like she didn’t even practice.”