Prince Harry snubbing close friends to avoid overshadowing

The upcoming wedding between the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, and his fiancé Olivia Henson is slated to be graced by the future King of England, however Prince Harry seems to have bowed out, and a friend has just stepped forward to offer some insights into the matter.

A close friend of the Duke of Sussex issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in on everything during one of their interviews with The Times.

During this the source explained, “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds… with both.”

In regards to the Duke of Sussex, “He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

All in all, his intentions were that “He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”