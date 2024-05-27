Tina Knowles recalls Beyonce standing up to the bullies: 'Proud of her'

Tina Knowles reminisced about bringing up Beyonce, Solange and Kelly Rowland in an emotional interview.

Taking to her Instagram, the 70-year-old momager opened up about her favorite memories of her children when they were young and called them "three girls."

She recalled, “Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them. I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her.”

Tina, who shares Beyoncé and Solange with her ex-husband Matthew Knowles, then went on to reveal her second daughter’s fondest memory.

“Solange, was her signing a petition in school, she was only in like fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed. So she’s always been an activist,” she recalled

Earlier this month, Tina, who often refers to Kelly as her third daughter, recalled on Today with Hoda & Jenna how she came to live with the family at the age of 11, claiming, "That's my baby.”

“Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker,” she shared.