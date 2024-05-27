 
Cher accompanies beau Alexander Edwards after Travis Scott brawl

Alexander “AE” Edwards and Travis Scott got in an alleged fight last week

May 27, 2024

Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards broke cover with her after his controversy with Travis Scott.

Their appearance comes after the record producer was involved in a brawl with the rapper at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” afterparty in Cannes, France.

According to Page Six, the fight broke out last Friday around 5 a.m when Travis and Alexander’s friend Tyga were both in the DJ booth at the same time.

Richie pulled out the mic and gave a shout out to Tyga and Alexander saying, “We got T-Raww and A.E in the house.”

This didn’t sit well with Travis who returned to the stage, allegedly pushing Alexander which prompted him to drag Travis as well.

Recently, the couple was seen putting on a united front while strolling around Monaco after arriving via helicopter from St Tropez.

Cher and Alexander were also seen entering the celeb favorite hotspot Club 55.

Their appearance also comes after the legendary singer said that she’s working on new music with her beau.

Cher told a reporter at the 2024 Cannes Festival, “He and I are gonna start a new album. We haven't started yet; he's going to produce it.”

