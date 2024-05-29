Jeremy Renner hints at possible return to 'Mission: Impossible' franchise

Jeremy Renner has hinted at a possible return to the Mission: Impossible franchise.

During a recent interview with Collider, Renner expressed his willingness to reprise his role as William Brandt, a character he first portrayed in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He said, "Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen, I’d always jump into a ‘Mission: Impossible’ anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great."

Renner, who hasn’t appeared in the last two installments of the franchise, explained that his decision to step away was motivated by his desire to focus on fatherhood.

"I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them, I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then," he added.