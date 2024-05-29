Trey Braine loses 'Britain's Got Talent' but wins idol heart

In Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals, Trey Braine's journey came to an end, but he was able to win the heart of his idol, Chris Brown.

After performing stunning dance moves, he told the Geordie duo, the hosts of the reality show "I feel great and just to be on the stage, semi-finals, it's crazy."

On his act, judge Simon Cowell shared encouraging words, "I used you as an example recently of somebody I believe has got star quality."

"When you've got it, you've got it. You're just naturally cool, naturally stylish. There's something about you. I really believe great things are going to happen in your life, in your career."

However, for the young dancer, it was not the first time he came into the limelight.

At his icon Chris tour The 11:11, the 10-year-old got the chance to not only watch it in Manchester's AO Arena's high-end seats but also had the opportunity to be at backstage with the Breezy rapper's crew.

The Main Chick, at one point, stopped his performance to smilingly watch Trey shaking a leg in front of the stage's barrier.

Expressing his experience at the concert, the young dancer wrote on social media, "What an amazing night when @chrisbrownofficial notices me from the stage."