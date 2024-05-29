 
Geo News

Trey Braine loses 'Britain's Got Talent' but wins idol heart

'Britain's Got Talent' star Trey Braine gets eliminated; however, he had the chance to meet his idol Chris Brown

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Trey Braine loses Britains Got Talent but wins idol heart
Trey Braine loses 'Britain's Got Talent' but wins idol heart

In Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals, Trey Braine's journey came to an end, but he was able to win the heart of his idol, Chris Brown.

After performing stunning dance moves, he told the Geordie duo, the hosts of the reality show "I feel great and just to be on the stage, semi-finals, it's crazy."

On his act, judge Simon Cowell shared encouraging words, "I used you as an example recently of somebody I believe has got star quality." 

"When you've got it, you've got it. You're just naturally cool, naturally stylish. There's something about you. I really believe great things are going to happen in your life, in your career."

However, for the young dancer, it was not the first time he came into the limelight. 

At his icon Chris tour The 11:11, the 10-year-old got the chance to not only watch it in Manchester's AO Arena's high-end seats but also had the opportunity to be at backstage with the Breezy rapper's crew.

The Main Chick, at one point, stopped his performance to smilingly watch Trey shaking a leg in front of the stage's barrier.

Expressing his experience at the concert, the young dancer wrote on social media, "What an amazing night when @chrisbrownofficial notices me from the stage."

Jeremy Renner hints at possible return to 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
Jeremy Renner hints at possible return to 'Mission: Impossible' franchise
Industry rivals 'enjoy' Jennifer Lopez downfall
Industry rivals 'enjoy' Jennifer Lopez downfall
Victoria Beckham recalls daughter Harper's perm request presentation
Victoria Beckham recalls daughter Harper's perm request presentation
Cardi B, Candace Owens' views clash on this matter
Cardi B, Candace Owens' views clash on this matter
Victoria Beckham reflects on past insecurities following Brooklyn's birth
Victoria Beckham reflects on past insecurities following Brooklyn's birth
Kevin Costner ‘confident but cautious' regarding ‘giant gamble'
Kevin Costner ‘confident but cautious' regarding ‘giant gamble'
Jake Gyllenhaal makes shock admission about Jennifer Aniston intimacy
Jake Gyllenhaal makes shock admission about Jennifer Aniston intimacy
Jennifer Lopez 'clinging' to Ben Affleck amid marital woes
Jennifer Lopez 'clinging' to Ben Affleck amid marital woes
Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket
Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone