‘Lonely’ Ben Affleck struggling after moving out of Jennifer Lopez home

Ben Affleck is reportedly missing his wife Jennifer Lopez after moving out of their Los Angeles house amid rumours the duo is headed for divorce,

According to Us Weekly, the Accountant star is struggling with loneliness as he takes time away from JLo to navigate their relationship issues.

Shedding light on their marital issues, the insider revealed that Affleck and Lopez mutually decided to live apart so to see what they are doing wrong.

However, Affleck has “realized how much he misses Jen,” after he “struggled with loneliness” since moving out of their LA home.

As for Lopez, the insider said she’s “upset,” before adding that she “really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around.”

The source went on to add that Lopez has been dedicated to salvaging their relationship and is urging the couple to seek guidance.

Although Affleck was initially resistant, he is now showing a greater willingness to engage in the process and work on their issues together, the source spilled.