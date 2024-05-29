Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'

Andrew Scott is now officially on board with the Knives out 3 cast.

The Variety revealed on Tuesday that the 47-year-old Irish actor will join the star-studded cast of the upcoming third installment of the Knives Out franchise.

The Knives Out cast includes Challengers breakout Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny, who first got to fame with Priscilla.

While Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the detective Benoit Blanc.

The writer and director of the two previous Knives Out films, director Rian Johnson will helm the third sequel, titled Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man.

Johnson, who is also co-producing the film with his T-street partner Ram Bergman, promised that the upcoming threequel will be Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.”

“I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote on his social media.

“There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he added.

Moreover, the Wake Up Dead Man will mark the reunion of Scott and Craig after more than 9 years, they previously shared the big screen in the 2015's James Bond film Spectre.